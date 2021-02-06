Less than half Kentucky long-term care staff vaccinated

After meeting with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services this week, CVS and Walgreens have now been instructed to provide a first dose to staff members and residents as long as the facility has a plan for how those people will get a second dose — a responsibility that will likely fall to the local health department, Johnson said.

Johnson couldn’t say how many staff members were now requesting an initial dose, weeks after they were first offered one, but she said “it’s enough to be a concern.”

Vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities is among the highest priority for public health experts. In Kentucky, they account for more than 55 percent of the state’s nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Trying to convince staff to be immunized “is a day-to-day struggle with day-to-day goal setting,” she said, noting that distrust of government and misinformation are hampering their efforts.

As of February 1, a total of 68,254 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Kentucky nursing homes, 26,321 of which went to staff. At least 8,412 staff members had received both doses of the vaccine.

Beshear has said he regrets partnering with the federal government for the long-term care program.