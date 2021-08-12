Less than half of Maryland's population identifies as white

The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country. The data will also shape how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year.

The increase in Maryland's Hispanic population was evident in the state's most populous jurisdictions in the suburbs of the nation's capital.

For example, in majority-Black Prince George's County, the Hispanic population of the state's second-most populous county rose from about 15% in 2010 to 21%, or from 128,972 to 205,463. The county's Black population declined from about 64% to 59%.

In Montgomery County, the state's most populous jurisdiction, the Hispanic population increased from 17% in 2010 to 21% in 2020, or from 165,398 to 217,409.

The Hispanic population also rose in the city of Baltimore, from about 4% in 2010 to 8% in 2020, or from 25,960 to 45,927. In Baltimore County, the Hispanic population also increased from about 5% to 7% during the same period, or from 39,865 to 61,492.

In Anne Arundel County, the Hispanic population went from 6% in 2010 to nearly 10% of the county's population in 2020.