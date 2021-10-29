 Skip to main content
AP

Letitia James announces she will run for New York governor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James formally announced Friday that she is running for governor, a widely anticipated move from the woman who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.

James announced her candidacy on Twitter, saying, “I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers.”

A campaign video cited the multiple lawsuits she filed against former President Donald Trump's administration and an investigation into deaths in New York's nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

James, 62, is the first woman elected as New York's attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role. She's expected to be a strong challenger against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, for the Democratic nomination.

Hochul, who is from the Buffalo area, entered office with a reputation as centrist who is working to bolster her ties to New York City, where James' political support is based.

James was born and raised in Brooklyn and made her first run for City Council as a candidate of the liberal Working Families Party. Her path to the nomination will be the observe of Hochuls, trying to win over upstate Democrats who might be less progressive.

Before her bombshell report was released, prompting Cuomo's resignation, James had been known nationally for her frequent legal tussles with former President Donald Trump.

Since she became attorney general in 2019, her office has investigated Trump's business affairs and sued the Republican's administration dozens of times over federal policies on immigration, the environment and other matters.

James also filed a lawsuit accusing the National Rifle Association's leaders of financial mismanagement, the latest in a string of regulatory actions that have delighted liberals but drawn complaints from Republicans that she has unfairly used her office to target political opponents.

While under public pressure in 2020, Cuomo authorized James to investigate allegations he had sexually harassed several women. The independent investigators she hired to conduct the inquiry released a report in August concluding that there were credible allegations from 11 women, including one aide who said the governor had groped her breast.

Cuomo has attacked James' report as inaccurate and biased, denied mistreating women and said he resigned in order to avoid subjecting the state to turmoil.

James has dismissed the charge that her investigation was politically motivated, saying Cuomo should take responsibility for his own conduct.

James made the announcement the day after a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo in Albany, accusing the former governor committing a misdemeanor sex crime of groping a woman in December 2020.

Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, said in a statement that the Democrat never assaulted anyone. He's due in court Nov. 17 to respond to the charge.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have both said they are considering a run. Two other potential Democratic candidates come from Long Island: Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone and U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, who lives in Nassau County.

———

Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

