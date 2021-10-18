 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lewes beach renamed to honor former Black business owner

  • 0

LEWES, De. (AP) — An eastern Delaware town has voted to change the name of one of its Delaware Bay beaches in honor of a former Black business owner.

The beach in Lewes, formerly named Beach 2, will now be called Johnnie Walker Beach after the African American business owner who created a welcoming atmosphere for Black families during the years of segregation in the 1950's and 1960's. The name change was prompted by recommendations from the African American Heritage Commission.

“I’m just excited that we’ve gotten to this point, and I’m thrilled with the emotional response from it,” Kay Carnahan, the Parks and Recreation commissioner who spearheaded the change, told The News Journal. “I thought I was just asking for a name, and I was very amazed at what this has really meant to this community."

Johnnie Walker's restaurant was an open pavilion which often featured live music and offered Back families a place to find connection in their community, according to reporting from The News Journal.

“There was a separation, but you didn’t even think about it,” said the Rev. George Edwards, chair of the African American Heritage Commission, in an interview with the News Journal. “I was happy here.”

People are also reading…

The city and chamber of commerce plan to update all maps and brochures before the 2022 beach season starts. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is also looking into recreating the Johnnie Walker pavilion on that beach, according to Lewes Mayor Ted Becker.

The African American Heritage Commission is also working with the city's Parks and Recreation Commission and the Lewes Historical Society to create a state historical marker for the beach.

According to the News Journal, Carnahan said she hopes the commissions can set up displays at the beach so that visitors can learn more about the town's history.

“This was such a resilient community,” she said during a city council meeting last week. “That’s what I think we’d like the story to tell.”

Beach 1, slightly west up the shore from Johnnie Walker Beach, is also getting a new name. The beach is situated at the end of East Savannah Rd. and so the Lewes City Council decided to name it Savannah Beach.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a case involving a Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant, a federal judge held the District of Columbia’s corrections director and jail warden in contempt of court Wednesday and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether inmates' civil rights are being abused.

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation has triggered a sizable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% COLA on Wednesday after a Labor Department report on inflation during September.

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House: FBI involved in getting kidnapped missionaries 'to safety'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News