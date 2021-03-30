Liberal group criticizes N. Carolina Democratic AG

“He either remained silent or, worse, was on the wrong side of some of the most critical civil rights and criminal justice issues facing North Carolina," the Emancipate NC letter reads adding that state residents “cannot afford to have their Attorney General sit on the sidelines, or worse, be on the wrong side, of these issues for the next four years.”

Emancipate NC acknowledged that Stein has acted on principle at times, such as when he refused to defend a voter ID law that was challenged in court. But it points out that his office defended the state in its attempt to uphold the legislature's full retroactive repeal of the Racial Justice Act, which had allowed prisoners who claim racial bias as the reason for their death sentence to receive life without parole. The state Supreme Court said last year that most prisoners currently on death row could still use the repeal law.

There's distress among civil rights lawyers “that we have to fight with an attorney general who has positioned himself as the candidate of race and justice on issues like race discrimination in jury selection in the death penalty," Emancipate NC attorney Ian Mance said at the news conference.