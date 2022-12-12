 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism is to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to face charges.

The arrest and extradition of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi are a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground.

The Justice Department announced Sunday that Mas'ud had been taken into U.S. custody, two years after it revealed that it had charged him in connection with the explosion. Two other Libyan intelligence officials have been charged in the U.S. for their alleged involvement in the attack, but Mas'ud would be the first defendant to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

People are also reading…

His appearance was set for 1 p.m. EST.

The New York-bound Pan Am flight exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after takeoff from London on Dec. 21, 1988. Citizens from 21 countries were killed. Among the 190 Americans on board were 35 Syracuse University students flying home for Christmas after a semester abroad.

The bombing laid bare the threat of international terrorism more than a decade before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. It produced global investigations and punishing sanctions while spurring demands for accountability from victims of those killed. Several victims described as surreal the news that Mas'ud was finally in American custody.

“It was quite a moment," said Kara Monetti Weipz, sister of victim Rick Monetti, a Syracuse University student, and the president of Victims of Pan Am Flight 103. “It was unbelievable that it was really happening after all these years, and especially after the last two years.”

The announcement of charges against Mas'ud on Dec. 21, 2020, came on the 32nd anniversary of the bombing and in the final days of the tenure of then-Attorney General William Barr, who in his first stint as attorney general in the early 1990s had announced criminal charges against two other Libyan intelligence officials.

The Libyan government initially balked at turning over the two men, Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, before ultimately surrendering them for prosecution before a panel of Scottish judges sitting in the Netherlands as part of a special arrangement.

The Justice Department said Mas'ud faces two criminal counts related to the explosion.

U.S. officials did not say how Mas'ud came to be taken into U.S. custody, but late last month, local Libyan media reported that Mas'ud had been kidnapped by armed men Nov. 16 from his residence in Tripoli, the capital. That reporting cited a family statement that accused Tripoli authorities of being silent on the abduction.

In November 2021, Najla Mangoush, foreign minister for the country’s Tripoli-based government, told the BBC that “we, as a government, are very open in terms of collaboration in this matter,” when asked whether an extradition was possible.

Torn by civil war since 2011, Libya is divided between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground. Militia groups have amassed great wealth and power from kidnappings and their involvement in Libya’s lucrative human trafficking trade

A breakthrough in the investigation came when U.S. officials in 2017 received a copy of an interview that Mas'ud, a longtime explosives expert for Libya’s intelligence service, had given to Libyan law enforcement in 2012 after being taken into custody following the collapse of the government of the country’s leader, Col. Moammar Gadhafi.

In that interview, U.S. officials said, Mas'ud admitted building the bomb in the Pan Am attack and working with two other conspirators to carry out the attack. He also said the operation was ordered by Libyan intelligence and that Gadhafi thanked him and other members of the team after the attack, according to an FBI affidavit filed in the case.

That affidavit said Mas'ud told Libyan law enforcement that he flew to Malta to meet al-Megrahi and Fhimah. He handed Fhimah a medium-sized Samsonite suitcase containing a bomb, having already been instructed to set the timer so that the device would explode exactly 11 hours later, according to the document. He then flew to Tripoli, the FBI said.

Al-Megrahi was convicted in the Netherlands while Fhimah was acquitted of all charges. Al-Megrahi was given a life sentence, but Scottish authorities released him on humanitarian grounds in 2009 after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He later died in Tripoli, still protesting his innocence.

Associated Press writers Julie Walker in New York, Sylvia Hui in London, Jack Jeffery in Cairo and Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Top House and Senate leaders have bestowed Congress' highest honor on law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Congressional Gold Medals were presented Tuesday in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day nearly two years ago by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. Four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term. That means that Democrats won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and that Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be called on as frequently to break tie votes. Warnock told jubilant supporters Tuesday night it was his honor "to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken."

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts seeks appointment to US Senate seat

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts seeks appointment to US Senate seat

Nebraska's outgoing governor has announced his intention to seek appointment to the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, who is leaving Congress to become president of the University of Florida. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday through a political consultant that he is submitting an application to be appointed to the seat. The appointment will be made by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who received Ricketts endorsement and more than $100,000 in contributions from the governor toward his campaign to succeed him. Ricketts could not seek a third term as governor due to term limits.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she has switched her registration to independent. But the first-term senator also says she doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans and that will ensure Democrats retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to party priorities. She told the AP on Friday that that won't change much, but is “further affirmation" of a style "working across all the political boundaries” to get things done.

South Dakota Legislature tackles Christian marks in Capitol

South Dakota Legislature tackles Christian marks in Capitol

A South Dakota legislative committee is trying to clarify how lawmakers can express their religious beliefs while respecting the First Amendment and the history of the Capitol building. The Legislature’s Executive Board advanced a new policy Tuesday after a pair of Republican lawmakers stained five chairs in a Capitol meeting room with oil. They were marking the chairs with crosses ahead of a meeting last month to elect caucus leaders. It took the Capitol’s groundskeepers about three hours to clean and left a slight discoloration on the chairs. But the episode also opened questions on who had access to the Statehouse rooms where laws are formed and to what degree lawmakers, often compelled by their Christian convictions, can leave a mark in the Capitol.

Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting

Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting

The Supreme Court seems skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. In nearly three hours of arguments Wednesday, liberal and conservative justices appeared to take issue with the main thrust of a challenge asking them to essentially eliminate the power of state courts to strike down legislature-drawn, gerrymandered congressional districts on grounds that they violate state constitutions. But it was harder to see exactly where the court would land. A trio of conservative justices who probably control the outcome, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, seemed open to simply limiting state court power in some circumstances.

Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

American basketball star Brittney Griner is heading home, freed from Russian prison in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Thursday's dramatic action was the culmination of an eight-month saga of high diplomacy and dashed hopes. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia for nearly four years on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government say are baseless. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And it has brought unprecedented attention to the number of what the U.S. considers wrongful detainees.

China's Xi visits Saudi Arabia to cement Gulf Arab ties

China's Xi visits Saudi Arabia to cement Gulf Arab ties

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend meetings with oil-rich Gulf Arab nations crucial to his country’s energy supplies as Beijing tries to revive an economy battered by strict coronavirus measures. Saudi and Chinese flags flew Wednesday in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, as he arrived. Gulf Arab states are trying to recalibrate their foreign policy as the United States turns its attention elsewhere in the world. Russia’s war on Ukraine — and the West’s hardening stance on Moscow — also has left the Arab states wanting to cement ties with China.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Six Pakistanis, one Afghan soldier killed in cross-border clash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News