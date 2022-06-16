 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Limit on gun magazines wins final approval by lawmakers

  • Updated
  • 0

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill outlawing firearm magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds has won final approval in Delaware’s Democrat-led General Assembly with no Republican support.

The legislation passed the House on a 23-18 vote Thursday, with three central Delaware Democrats joining GOP lawmakers in dissent. The bill was then returned to the state Senate, which quickly signed off on a House amendment. No GOP senators voted for the bill.

The measure, which now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, is part of a package of gun control bills that he and fellow Democrats want to push through the legislature this month after recent mass shootings in other states.

Other bills they are fast-tracking included raising the minimum age for most gun purchases from 18 to 21, prohibiting the sale of a wide variety of semiautomatic weapons, strengthening background checks, and limiting immunity of gun manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits.

Thursday’s House vote came after lawmakers approved an amendment by Majority Whip John Mitchell that reduces the first-offense penalty for possessing a prohibited magazine from a felony carrying up to five years in prison to a civil violation carrying a $100 fee. A second violation involving only possession would be a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

People are also reading…

The amendment also clarifies that the presence of a removable floor plate in a magazine that is not capable of accepting more than 17 rounds of ammunition is not in itself sufficient evidence that the magazine can readily be converted to hold more than 17 rounds. It also changes the compensation for each high-capacity magazine that is surrendered to the state under a buyback program from $10 to “market rate.”

“This bill is the product of years of discussion and compromise,” said Mitchell, who said such magazine restrictions can reduce the number of deaths and injuries in mass shootings. Mitchell, an Elsmere Democrat, also said the 17-round limit is larger than in most other states that have established similar magazine restrictions.

Neither that fact, nor the amendment loosening the penalty for possessing a prohibited magazine, was enough to placate opponents of the bill.

“The problem is not with responsible gun owners. It never has been and never will be,” said Minority Whip Tim Dukes, of Laurel.

Other Republican lawmakers said the bill will do little if anything to reduce gun violence in Delaware.

“There are mentally defective people in this country that will do horrible things,” said Rep. Richard Collins, of Millsboro. “They do it every day.”

The bill is the latest iteration of proposed magazine restrictions dating to at least 2013, when Mitchell introduced a bill prohibiting magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. A bill calling for a 17-round limit passed the Senate last year but stalled after the House amended it to allow up 20 rounds for handguns and 30 rounds for long guns.

In the wake of recent mass shootings, chief sponsor David Sokola, the Senate president pro tem, introduced a substitute measure last week reverting to the 17-round limit and eliminating an exemption approved in the House for a Georgetown business that manufactures firearm magazines.

Opponents have argued that the bill — which prohibits the manufacture, sale and possession of any magazine “capable of accepting, or that can readily be converted to hold, more than 17 rounds of ammunition" — will outlaw every magazine sold with modern semiautomatic weapons.

They note that almost every magazine has a removable base plate that allows for cleaning and replacement of the spring that feeds cartridges into the chamber — and that also makes it easy to convert a magazine to hold more rounds.

Republicans also have said the measure may not withstand a court challenge under Delaware’s state constitution, which includes more explicit gun ownership protections than does the U.S. Constitution. Delaware’s constitution specifically protects a person’s right to keep and bear arms “for the defense of self, family, home and State, and for hunting and recreational use.”

The bill exempts current and retired police officers, government and military personnel acting within the scope of their duties, and holders of concealed carry permits. It also exempts firearms dealers who sell to those exempt people or to other licensed gun dealers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to the November mid-term election. The commission voted unanimously Thursday to recount ballots from this week’s statewide primary election by hand, remove state-mandated ballot drop boxes that facilitate absentee voting and discontinue the use of vote tabulation machines in the general election. The initiatives were proposed by commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin. He ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that the former president won the 2020 election.

Macron: NATO troops in Romania are a "powerful deterrent"

Macron: NATO troops in Romania are a "powerful deterrent"

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Romania to hold bilateral talks and meet with French troops stationed there who are part of NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Macron’s visit in Romania, a European Union member since 2007 and a NATO member since 2004, marked the beginning of a regional tour. On Wednesday, he will talk with Romania's president and later visit non-NATO Moldova. Both countries share long borders with embattled Ukraine. Macron is expected to address the consequences of the war in Ukraine, from the surge of Ukrainian refugees to the spike in energy prices to the disruptions to the world's grain markets.

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. She told lawmakers what she experienced was “carnage” and “chaos" as she fought the mob. Edwards described how the rioters hit her with a bike rack, causing her to fall and black out. Other members of the Capitol Police force were in the audience Thursday for her testimony. There were moments in her testimony that brought one of them to tears. The police officers had fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol.

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won't fix high gas prices

Top Maryland lawmakers say cutting a scheduled gas-tax increase of about 6 cents this summer won't solve the problem of high gas prices. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a joint statement Wednesday that eliminating the inflation adjustment on gas would result in a loss of more than $200 million in funding to ensure the safety of roads and bridges. Ferguson and Jones say the state cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance. The gas tax is set to rise from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents a gallon on July 1.

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid. The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger. Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

Angered by the unrelenting toll from gun violence, tens of thousands of people are expected at rallies this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws. The second March For Our Lives rally will take place Saturday in front of the Washington Monument. It's a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend’s events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.

Pennsylvania Senate pushes plans to cut corporate taxes

The Pennsylvania Senate is advancing two competing plans to slash the state’s corporate net income tax rate. Democrats warn the bills are premature because there's no agreement with Gov. Tom Wolf. The bills passed Wednesday on a nearly party-line basis in twin votes in the Republican-controlled chamber. The Democratic governor has said he is optimistic about coming to an agreement with Republicans on a plan to cut taxes for corporations that pay Pennsylvania’s 9.99% tax rate. That's one of the nation’s highest. Wolf has yet to agree to a plan as part of this month's budget negotiations. The state House in April passed yet another plan.

How to watch Jan. 6 insurrection hearings and what to know

How to watch Jan. 6 insurrection hearings and what to know

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public with its findings. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks began with a prime-time opener Thursday night. The second hearing is scheduled for Monday. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House

Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining the White House as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Bottoms will become director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. She succeeds Cedric Richmond, who departed in April for a senior role at the Democratic National Committee. Bottoms is joining at a challenging time for the White House, with Biden’s public approval rating at the lowest of his presidency and inflation at record highs, both of which are among factors complicating Democrats’ chances of retaining control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News