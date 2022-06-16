Limit on gun magazines wins final approval by lawmakers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill outlawing firearm magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds has won final approval in Delaware’s Democrat-led General Assembly with no Republican support.

The legislation passed the House on a 23-18 vote Thursday, with three central Delaware Democrats joining GOP lawmakers in dissent. The bill was then returned to the state Senate, which quickly signed off on a House amendment. No GOP senators voted for the bill.

The measure, which now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, is part of a package of gun control bills that he and fellow Democrats want to push through the legislature this month after recent mass shootings in other states.

Other bills they are fast-tracking included raising the minimum age for most gun purchases from 18 to 21, prohibiting the sale of a wide variety of semiautomatic weapons, strengthening background checks, and limiting immunity of gun manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits.

Thursday’s House vote came after lawmakers approved an amendment by Majority Whip John Mitchell that reduces the first-offense penalty for possessing a prohibited magazine from a felony carrying up to five years in prison to a civil violation carrying a $100 fee. A second violation involving only possession would be a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

The amendment also clarifies that the presence of a removable floor plate in a magazine that is not capable of accepting more than 17 rounds of ammunition is not in itself sufficient evidence that the magazine can readily be converted to hold more than 17 rounds. It also changes the compensation for each high-capacity magazine that is surrendered to the state under a buyback program from $10 to “market rate.”

“This bill is the product of years of discussion and compromise,” said Mitchell, who said such magazine restrictions can reduce the number of deaths and injuries in mass shootings. Mitchell, an Elsmere Democrat, also said the 17-round limit is larger than in most other states that have established similar magazine restrictions.

Neither that fact, nor the amendment loosening the penalty for possessing a prohibited magazine, was enough to placate opponents of the bill.

“The problem is not with responsible gun owners. It never has been and never will be,” said Minority Whip Tim Dukes, of Laurel.

Other Republican lawmakers said the bill will do little if anything to reduce gun violence in Delaware.

“There are mentally defective people in this country that will do horrible things,” said Rep. Richard Collins, of Millsboro. “They do it every day.”

The bill is the latest iteration of proposed magazine restrictions dating to at least 2013, when Mitchell introduced a bill prohibiting magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. A bill calling for a 17-round limit passed the Senate last year but stalled after the House amended it to allow up 20 rounds for handguns and 30 rounds for long guns.

In the wake of recent mass shootings, chief sponsor David Sokola, the Senate president pro tem, introduced a substitute measure last week reverting to the 17-round limit and eliminating an exemption approved in the House for a Georgetown business that manufactures firearm magazines.

Opponents have argued that the bill — which prohibits the manufacture, sale and possession of any magazine “capable of accepting, or that can readily be converted to hold, more than 17 rounds of ammunition" — will outlaw every magazine sold with modern semiautomatic weapons.

They note that almost every magazine has a removable base plate that allows for cleaning and replacement of the spring that feeds cartridges into the chamber — and that also makes it easy to convert a magazine to hold more rounds.

Republicans also have said the measure may not withstand a court challenge under Delaware’s state constitution, which includes more explicit gun ownership protections than does the U.S. Constitution. Delaware’s constitution specifically protects a person’s right to keep and bear arms “for the defense of self, family, home and State, and for hunting and recreational use.”

The bill exempts current and retired police officers, government and military personnel acting within the scope of their duties, and holders of concealed carry permits. It also exempts firearms dealers who sell to those exempt people or to other licensed gun dealers.

