Lincoln, Nebraska mayor names city's 1st LGBTQ police chief

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A high-ranking California police official was nominated Monday to serve as the next police chief in Lincoln, Nebraska, making her the city's first female chief and the first who is openly gay.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she has selected Teresa Ewins, a 55-year-old commander with the San Francisco Police Department. Ewins was one of four finalists who was chosen from a field of 31 applicants. If the Lincoln City Council approves her as expected, Ewins would assume the role on Aug. 31.

“During her visit to Lincoln last week, Teresa articulated a vision that connected with stakeholders in the search process,” Gaylor Baird said at a news conference. “I heard from street officers, command staff and community members, all of whom expressed their belief that she is the right leader for the Lincoln Police Department.”

Gaylor Baird said Ewins showed a commitment to the priorities outlined in the city's search process, including community policing, support for on-the-ground officers, an emphasis on diversity in the department, and accountability and transparency. She said Ewins was also selected for her record of leadership, communications skills and humility.