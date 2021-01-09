List of latest North Carolina Council of State members

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The members of the North Carolina Council of State participating in person at Saturday's inauguration ceremony at the Executive Mansion:
— Gov. Roy Cooper, Democrat, second term.
— Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Republican, first term.
— Attorney General Josh Stein, Democrat, second term.
— Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, Democrat, seventh term.
— State Auditor Beth Wood, Democrat, fourth term.
— State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Republican, second term.
— Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, Republican, first term.
— Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, Republican, second term.
— Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, Republican, first term.
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, a Republican entering his fifth term, didn't participate in Saturday's ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns, a spokesperson said. The TV ceremony aired Troxler's swearing-in from Wednesday.
