List of latest North Carolina Council of State members
AP

  • Updated
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The members of the North Carolina Council of State participating in person at Saturday's inauguration ceremony at the Executive Mansion:

— Gov. Roy Cooper, Democrat, second term.

— Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Republican, first term.

— Attorney General Josh Stein, Democrat, second term.

— Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, Democrat, seventh term.

— State Auditor Beth Wood, Democrat, fourth term.

— State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Republican, second term.

— Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, Republican, first term.

— Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, Republican, second term.

— Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, Republican, first term.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, a Republican entering his fifth term, didn't participate in Saturday's ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns, a spokesperson said. The TV ceremony aired Troxler's swearing-in from Wednesday.

