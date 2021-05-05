Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement

Cheney showed no signs of backing off in an opinion essay posted Wednesday by The Washington Post.

She denounced the “dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality,” and warned her fellow Republicans against embracing or ignoring his statements “for fundraising and political purposes.”

She said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has “changed his story” after initially saying Trump “bears responsibility” for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. McCarthy, who is tacitly backing the drive to oust her, has since said Trump issued a video to try halting the violence.

Cheney, in the Post, agreed with Democrats that a bipartisan investigation should focus solely on the riot and not on disturbances at some of last summer's racial justice protests. In an apparent reference to her own situation, she said she would defend “basic principles” of democracy, “no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”

Dozens of state and local officials and judges from both parties have found no evidence to support Trump's assertions that he was cheated out of an election victory.

President Biden told reporters at the White House that the GOP is in the throes of a “significant sort of mini revolution.”