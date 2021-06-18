Liz Cheney opponent pays visit to Arizona election audit

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A candidate running against Liz Cheney in next year's Republican primary has paid a visit to an effort in Arizona to cast doubt on the outcome of the presidential election.

State Rep. Chuck Gray, of Casper, on Monday visited the partisan audit that has been taking place in Maricopa County, Gray said in a statement Thursday.

Several other Republicans including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have been to Phoenix to cheer on the audit.

President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by over 10,000 votes in Arizona in the 2020 election. Arizona election officials confirmed the result in November.

Election officials from both parties have said the election went well, with no serious irregularities. The audit nonetheless seeks evidence for the baseless conspiracy theory still promoted by Trump that widespread election fraud in Arizona and other states cost him re-election.

The Arizona effort isn't an audit but an attempt to “subvert democracy,” Cheney tweeted last week.

Cheney has “sold out to Biden and she doesn't want the truth to come out,” Gray said.

Gray is among at least eight Republicans running against Cheney, Wyoming's lone congresswoman, since her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0