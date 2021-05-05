Liz Cheney’s GOP post in peril as Trump endorses replacement

Stefanik, who represents a mammoth upstate New York district, began her House career in 2015 as a moderate Republican.

But she morphed into a stalwart Trump defender and was given a high-profile role during the 2019 House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings. That was widely seen as a strategic move by the GOP to soften its image by giving a woman a prominent role.

Stefanik's status and visibility within the GOP have soared since then, and she has become a significant fundraiser for the party.

There were no other visible contenders for Cheney's post. A closed-door showdown vote by House Republicans on her fate and her replacement, likely by Stefanik, is possible next week.

Cheney was making little noticeable effort to cement support for herself by calling colleagues or enlisting others to lobby on her behalf, said one House GOP aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the situation. A second person familiar with Cheney's effort also said she was not lining up votes.

Nor was Cheney showing any signs of stepping down voluntarily.

“Liz will have more to say in the coming days. This moment is about much more than a House leadership fight,” said Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler.