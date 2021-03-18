Local Arizona officials expect tent-like migrant facilities

Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday the U.S. is on track to encounter more people on the border than in the last 20 years and will add facilities in Texas and Arizona for unaccompanied migrant children and families.

Customs and Border Protection erected a similar shelter in Yuma during an even larger surge in 2019 under the Trump presidency. Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona and volunteers in Tucson scrambled to temporarily house migrants there.

The two main shelters in Arizona currently offering services to recently released migrants are the International Rescue Committee's Welcome Center in Phoenix and Catholic Community Services' Casa Alitas in Tucson.

Among the biggest problems local officials and nonprofits have faced with this year's migrant surge has been securing transportation to get the migrants to the shelters.

Migrants typically spend a few days at the shelters while they arrange to stay with family members in other parts of the U.S. while awaiting their asylum cases.

The Tucson shelter has consistently received 20 to 80 single adults and members of family groups daily for the past three months, said Casa Alitas Director Teresa Cavendish. She said no unaccompanied migrant children stay there.