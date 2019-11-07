Location, location: Why Ukraine leader aimed for Oval Office

Zelenskiy's prospects with the Americans became increasingly complicated as Trump administration officials eventually put a hold on the release of $391 million in military aid. Administration officials wanted Zelenskiy to state publicly that his government was investigating the Bidens before the money would be released or a meeting with Trump scheduled.

Diplomats saw a sit-down between Trump and Zelenskiy as crucial to improving relations between the two nations. Their long effort to make it happen has been laid out in testimony before the impeachment investigators.

"We hoped that such a meeting would help undo President Trump's long-held view of Ukraine as a corrupt country," foreign service officer Catherine Croft told legislators.

Sondland, for his part, told investigators that he and other members of a delegation to Zelenskiy's inauguration in May told White House officials upon their return that they wanted to arrange an Oval Office visit for the new president.

But Trump said he was skeptical that Ukraine was serious about anti-corruption reforms and told Sondland and others to instead talk to his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, about his concerns. Trump "went on and on and on about how Ukraine is a disaster and they're bad people" and insisted they interfered in the 2016 election, Sondland said.