Logistics firm to hire 100 employees for Alabama project
AP

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An auto supply industry project is expected to bring dozens of jobs to Athens, Alabama.

Michigan-based KC Logistics plans to hire 100 employees, Al.com reported.

The Athens City Council this week approved selling 65 acres (26 hectares) to the company for $250,000.

KC Logistics will transport seats from auto supplier TBAKI to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, the news site reported.

Limestone County Economic Development Association President and CEO Bethany Shockney said the company plans to announce more details later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

