Long Beach Convention Center to be migrant shelter

“It's important for us that this is focused on family reunification," Garcia said.

Also Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to ask federal authorities for permission to have its child services department find local relatives or foster families for unaccompanied minors housed in federal immigration facilities, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

“With Long Beach moving forward,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said, “time is of the essence for us to provide all the support we can.”

Unlike adults in many situations, all unaccompanied minors are allowed to stay in the U.S. That dynamic has prompted many parents to either send kids on the journey to America alone, or get to the border and let them go the rest of the way. Most end up at least temporarily in shelters that are currently way beyond capacity.

