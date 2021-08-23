Longshot recall candidate Kiley may emerge as a GOP leader

Kiley has raised close to $1 million, mostly in small amounts from thousands of contributors across the state and has pledged to not accept money from special interests. But it takes many millions to mount the kind of statewide media campaign that can raise his name recognition in a Republican field that includes talk radio host Larry Elder, ex-Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Voters have two choices in the Sept. 14 election: Should Newsom be removed from office and who among 46 candidates should replace him? If a majority votes to oust Newsom, whoever gets the most votes on the second question will be governor. With so many candidates dividing the votes it's likely a winner could emerge with 25% or less.

Jon Fleischman, former chair of the California Republican Party, is among GOP observers who say Kiley’s campaign is more about the future than pulling an upset next month. No Republicans hold statewide office in California and the party is desperate to find new political leaders to rally around.

The state is home to 5.3 million registered Republicans — more than the total populations of more than half the states. Jon Fleischman, publisher of the “Flash Report,” a conservative news website, said many people forget that reality because Democrats have such a stranglehold on power in the state.