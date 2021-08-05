Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72

“We need a unionism that makes sense to the next generation of young women and men who either don’t have the money to go to college or are almost penniless by the time they come out,” Trumka told hundreds of cheering delegates in a speech at the union’s annual convention in 2009.

That year, he was also a leading proponent during the 2009 health care debate for including a public, government-run insurance option, and threatened Democrats who opposed one.

“We need to be a labor movement that stands by our friends, punishes its enemies and challenges those who, well, can’t seem to decide which side they’re on,” he said in August, 2009.

During the 2011 debate over public employee union rights in GOP-controlled statehouses Trumka said the angry protests it sparked were overdue.

Trumka said he hoped then-Gov. Scott Walker’s bill to strip public employee unions of their bargaining power, which drew thousands of protesters to the Capitol in Madison, could renew support for unions after decades of decline.

Whether he meant to or not, Trumka said, Walker started a national debate about collective bargaining “that this country sorely needed to have.”

Eulogies poured in from his Democratic allies in Washington.