Longtime corrections worker becomes new Nebraska warden

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A longtime state corrections worker will become the new warden at the Tecumseh State Correctional Instituion in southeast Nebraska.

The Department of Correctional Services announced the appointment Tuesday of Craig Gable.

Gable started in the department in 2011 as a correctiona officer and has risen through the ranks at seven different Nebraska prisons. He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska Omaha and a master's degree in public administration from Bellevue University.

Gable replaces outgoing warden Todd Wasmer, who will become the assistant warden at the state's Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

“Craig brings the leadership perspective and approach we need (at the Tecumseh prison," said Department Director Scott Frakes. “Craig is unshakable in his commitment to quality and models the agency's values.”

