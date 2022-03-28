 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Longtime Kentucky House Democrat withdraws from May primary

  • Updated
Kentucky Lawmaker-Election

State Rep. Mary Lou Marzian speaks during the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature, Jan. 2, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky.

 Timothy D. Easley - freelancer, FR43398 AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — State Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, a fixture in the Kentucky House for nearly 30 years, on Monday dropped out of her reelection campaign that pitted her against a Democratic colleague in Louisville.

During her 28-year legislative career, Marzian often plunged into the thick of House debates to support abortion rights, extended health care, gender equity and public education. Lawmakers have four days left in this year's session — two days scheduled this week and two in mid-April.

The House redistricting map enacted by Republican lawmakers put Marzian in the same district as Rep. Josie Raymond. In announcing her withdrawal from the May 17 primary, Marzian said she wouldn't "play their sadistic and misogynist game of pitting Democratic women against each other.”

The Kentucky Democratic Party sued to challenge the new state House map, along with new congressional boundaries. If the state House map is struck down, Marzian said she would seek reelection in her former district. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the case in early April.

During her long career, Marzian skewered some of her colleagues for what she saw as double standards on the hot-button abortion issue.

In 2016, in response to legislation requiring women to receive ultrasounds and “informed consent” consultations before undergoing abortions, Marzian filed a bill to put conditions on men's access to erectile-dysfunction drugs. It would have required them to have two visits with their doctor on separate days before getting a prescription. Her measure stalled in committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

