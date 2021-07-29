Longtime Kentucky state senator will not seek re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Longtime Kentucky state Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr has said she will not run for reelection in 2022.

“I make this decision knowing that there are other capable individuals in the district that will give voters a choice as to who will represent the 12th Senate District beginning in 2023,” Kerr, a Republican, said Wednesday in a statement posted to social media.

One of three female GOP state senators, Kerr has served as chairwoman of the Senate Economic Development Committee, and is a member of several other legislative committees. She ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2004.

In recent years, she joined a bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers in supporting legislation that would ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children in Kentucky.

Kerr, who has represented Fayette County in the Kentucky Senate since 1999, did not elaborate on the reasons behind her decision.

“I am proud to have played a role in many significant issues that have confronted our Commonwealth,” she said. "I will pause for now, but I look forward to seeing what God has in store for the next chapter of my life.”

