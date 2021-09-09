Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking

Similar language was used by some of the other districts that are giving parents the right to assert medical exemptions without a doctor’s sign-off.

Olivia Pituch, 17, a senior at Central York School District, said most students are not masking up. In her homeroom, she was one of only two students students wearing a mask this week.

She wasn't happy about it.

“I want to get rid of the pandemic as much as anyone, and in my opinion, the best way to ensure the pandemic ... gets pushed down to a very manageable level" is by mandating masks, Pituch said in a phone interview. “I feel like it should definitely be necessary unless you have a doctor’s note saying otherwise."

The state Education Department has said it does not track compliance with the state masking order. But most of the roughly 50 districts in the AP review said on their websites that masks are mandatory. Some do not readily advertise the exemptions in the state masking order. Others do, but require doctor’s notes or other medical documentation.