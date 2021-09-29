 Skip to main content
AP

Los Angeles considers wide-ranging vaccination requirement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council will vote Wednesday on a proposed ordinance to require people to have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter a wide range of businesses and venues.

The ordinance would greatly expand restrictions ordered by Los Angeles County public health officials that are set to take effect next month.

Under the city ordinance, people eligible for inoculation would be required to be vaccinated to enter indoor public spaces including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, sports arenas, museums, spas, nail salons, indoor city facilities and other locations. Current eligibility includes people age 12 and up.

The previously announced county public health order will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and workers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, lounges and nightclubs next month.

The county order begins Oct. 7, with proof of at least one vaccine dose required. By Nov. 4, proof of full vaccination will be mandatory.

The county order also will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours for attendees and workers at outdoor events with at least 10,000 people, including at theme parks. The same requirement is already in place for indoor events of 1,000 people or more.

Of the county’s nearly 10.3 million residents, 66% have received at least one dose of vaccine and 59% are fully vaccinated, according to public health officials.

LA County’s daily test positivity rate and numbers of hospitalizations and deaths have been declining after a summer rise fueled by the delta variant of the virus, but officials are pressing to increase vaccinations to prevent future surges.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Tuesday that cycles of increases in cases are not inevitable.

“We are living during a raging, worldwide, deadly pandemic that can be most quickly ended with very high rates of vaccination coverage,” Ferrer said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

