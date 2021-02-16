Los Angeles County meets mark to open elementary schools

The plan would have rewarded elementary schools that resumed in-person instruction with extra funding for COVID-19 testing and other safety measures. Critics — including Los Angeles Unified and other large districts — said it set unrealistic rules and timelines.

Newsom is negotiating a new and revised reopening plan with legislators and educators that he says is close to being finalized but has not said when it will be announced.

He said Tuesday he was proud to find the state’s guidance on reopening schools were aligned in many ways with the Biden administration’s guidelines. But the Democratic governor acknowledged difficult conversations are ongoing with lawmakers on this topic even as they make progress in other areas, including economic relief.

“On schools we still have more work to do, but we are committed to resolve that shortly, get our youngest kids, our youngest cohorts safely back in school,” he said.