Los Angeles to shut vaccination sites for lack of supply

Broadly, the state is making progress on controlling the virus. Less than 5% of people tested are now turning up positive results, and daily confirmed infection cases have dropped to about 8,400 from a high of more than 50,000 a month ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

At the same time, troubling COVID-19 mutations are making their way into the nation’s most populous state. The first cases of a South African strain were reported Wednesday in Alameda and Santa Clara counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Another variant from the United Kingdom has appeared in several counties.

In total, the state has less than 1,500 identified cases of different variants, Newsom said.

Scientists and health officials fear the variants could be more contagious, less responsive to treatments and more likely to re-infect people who already had the virus.

Newsom touted that more than 5 million vaccine doses have been administered, but criticism continues over the way his administration has handled distribution.

At a legislative hearing Wednesday, two county health officers said the state’s database is undercounting the number of vaccines administered, which could restrict future supplies if it appears counties aren't quickly using up their doses.