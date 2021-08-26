‘Lost cause’: New Mexico students have fewer school days

Legislators at the committee hearing in Taos heard from Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, who answered their questions for the first time after taking the position last week. Steinhaus’ predecessor was from out of state, and he quit his post after two years.

“I’m glad you’re from New Mexico,” Rep. Harry Garcia said. “We want to keep you for a long time.”

Steinhaus said he endorses a universal mandate for extending the school year, “especially with that extra 10 days,” the program aimed at upper grades.

A mandate won't be revisited until the next legislative session, in early 2022, and it would not go into effect in the 2022-2023 school year.

Lawmakers also heard from Karen Sanchez-Griego, superintendent of the Cuba Independent School District, who signed all of her schools up for the additional learning days.

Those days, on top of social worker support and tailored solutions to student needs — one without electricity was given a solar panel to charge her laptop — the district neutralized learning loss.