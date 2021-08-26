‘Lost cause’: New Mexico students have fewer school days

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico students have fewer school days than other children in the U.S., and a decade of research and investment by state officials hasn’t changed that fact.
In a legislative hearing Thursday, one expert called extra learning a “lost cause,” suggesting that children won't recover academically from the pandemic because school districts have declined to add extra learning days to their calendars.
Most states have a minimum of 180 school days for districts. New Mexico sets goals for the number of days and instructional hours that students get, but even those standards can be waived. Some schools operate only four days per week, and some students have 150 or fewer school days.
The state has allocated millions of dollars to pay for the extra teacher hours. The voluntary programs add 25 days of school for children in K-5 and 10 days for higher grades.
But the funding has failed to win over school districts. Many parents and teachers don't want summers shortened. Legislators proposed making the programs mandatory, but the idea died in a Senate subcommittee.
“I tend to treat it as a lost cause. It didn’t happen,” economist Stephen Barro told lawmakers. “Some losses, we’re not ever going to make up now.”
Legislators at the committee hearing in Taos heard from Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, who answered their questions for the first time after taking the position last week. Steinhaus’ predecessor was from out of state, and he quit his post after two years.
“I’m glad you’re from New Mexico,” Rep. Harry Garcia said. “We want to keep you for a long time.”
Steinhaus said he endorses a universal mandate for extending the school year, “especially with that extra 10 days,” the program aimed at upper grades.
A mandate won't be revisited until the next legislative session, in early 2022, and it would not go into effect in the 2022-2023 school year.
Lawmakers also heard from Karen Sanchez-Griego, superintendent of the Cuba Independent School District, who signed all of her schools up for the additional learning days.
Those days, on top of social worker support and tailored solutions to student needs — one without electricity was given a solar panel to charge her laptop — the district neutralized learning loss.
“At the end of the year in May we didn’t see any growth. But we didn’t see regression,” Sanchez-Griego said.
Cuba was one of a few districts that conducted widespread student testing, despite waivers from state officials that allowed them not to do so.
The district also increased graduation rates in recent years, from below the state average to above it. Among Native American students, the graduation rate increased from 58% to 88% between 2017 and 2020, according to state education data.
Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.
