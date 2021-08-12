Lottery announces partner; sports betting closer to reality

Connecticut's new gambling law allows only the lottery and the state's two federally recognized Native American tribes — the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans — to operate in-person and online sports wagering. The Mashantucket Pequots, owners and operators of Foxwoods Resort Casino, have already partnered with DraftKings, while the Mohegans, owners and operators of Mohegan Sun casino, are working with FanDuel, setting up a potentially competitive market for sports bettors in the state.

The tribes, which are also allowed under the law to offer fantasy sports contests and online casino gambling, are currently awaiting the necessary federal approvals from the U.S. Department of the Interior to proposed changes in their existing gambling agreements with the state of Connecticut.

Also, the lottery and the tribes need the General Assembly's Legislative Regulation Review Committee to approve new, wide-ranging state regulations for an entirely new gambling market in Connecticut that includes sports wagering, online casino gambling and keno, online lottery draw games and fantasy contests. Those regulations are still being finalized by the state Department of Consumer Protection and are expected to be submitted under a fast-tracked process to the committee next week, likely in time for the committee's next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 31.