Lottery, virus liability, prisons before lawmakers in 2021

PRISONS

Alabama faces a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice over prison conditions. Some lawmakers are expected to propose sentencing and parole changes. Democratic Rep. Chris England has introduced HB107 to repeal the state’s Habitual Offender Act. Republican Rep. Jim Hill has introduced HB 24 to provide for the resentencing of certain individuals convicted of nonviolent offenses. The Republican governor has indicated that she will sign an agreement to lease new prisons from a private corrections company, but some lawmakers object to leasing prisons.

ELECTIONS

Democratic representatives have introduced several bills to allow early voting and to allow people to vote by absentee ballot without having an excuse. Currently, to vote by absentee ballot in Alabama, people must swear that they can not get to the polls because they are ill, working long hours or out of town. Republicans have a supermajority in both chambers in the Legislature, so the bills would have to win substantial GOP support to pass.

OTHER BILLS

Democratic Rep. Juandalynn Givan has introduced HB8, which would alter the state law banning the removal of Confederate monuments and allow the monuments to be given to the Department of Archives and History or the Alabama Historical Commission. Republican Sen. Gerald Allen has introduced SB5 to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without getting a permit. Republican Rep. Wes Allen has introduced HB1, which would prohibit medical professionals from treating transgender children with hormones, puberty-blocking drugs and gender-reassignment surgery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.