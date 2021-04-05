 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lottery vote could come this week in Alabama Legislature
0 comments
AP

Lottery vote could come this week in Alabama Legislature

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama senators could vote on a lottery bill this week as lawmakers try to get the issue of gambling — with or without casinos — before state voters for the first time since 1999.

Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville said he hopes to get a Senate vote on his bill that would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks and through a phone app.

The Senate Tourism Committee approved the bill last month, but it has yet to get a floor vote as negotiations continue over whether to include casinos. Earlier this session, a proposal to start a state lottery and up to 10 casinos failed by two votes in the Alabama Senate.

“The lottery is not dead by any means,” McClendon said in a brief telephone interview.

McClendon said his intention is “to take a vote on a straightforward lottery bill” that does not include casino gambling and see how much support that has. McClendon said he believes voters, at least in his district, are more interested in a lottery than casinos.

“I sure have heard from many, many, many people that just want to be able to vote on a lottery,” McClendon said.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery. McClendon’s bills would divide lottery revenue evenly between the state education and general budgets, but doesn't earmark the money for any specific purpose.

Any gambling proposal would have to be approved by three-fifths of lawmakers and a majority of state voters. Alabama voters in 1999 rejected then-Gov. Don Siegelman’s proposed state lottery, but lawmakers in both parties say they believe voters are now more welcoming to the idea.

McClendon said Gov. Kay Ivey plans to meet with him and other lawmakers Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Ivey said, “Gov. Ivey is actively having conversations with the Legislature and others to determine our next steps.”

“It is clear that the people of Alabama want the opportunity to vote on the issue of gaming one way or the other, and Gov. Ivey has committed to them that she is ready to dig her heels in and work with the Legislature to get that accomplished,” Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News