Louisiana abortion pill 'reversal' bill signed by Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Doctors should offer scientifically questionable information to women taking the abortion pill suggesting that terminating the pregnancy termination could be stopped midway through the process, according to a bill Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Friday.

The Democratic anti-abortion governor signed into law the measure by Republican Rep. Beryl Amedee, of Houma. The Republican-backed bill, which won some support from Democrats, will take effect Aug. 1.

The nonsurgical medication abortion works during the first nine weeks of pregnancy.

The process involves swallowing mifepristone, which causes an embryo to detach from the uterine wall. A second pill, misoprostol, is used two days later to cause contractions and push the embryo out of the uterus.