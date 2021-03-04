Louisiana attorney general signs onto coastal lawsuit deal

But he also said, “When a party to litigation comes to the table with a request to resolve the matter apart from that litigation, as a lawyer, I have a duty to listen.

“Let me be clear,” he added, "my actions today should not in any way be construed as pressuring any of the parties still in litigation to resolve these matters outside the litigation.”

Edwards' office, however, in a statement praising the settlement, said "the Governor is hopeful that this settlement can act as a framework for how other similar actions might be handled.”

And John Carmouche, one of the lawyers representing coastal parishes, said he hopes the settlement will encourage other companies to seek a settlement. “I hope, since they see now that the attorney general and the governor have united and will endorse companies that come to the table and they will get a better deal, I’m optimistic we will see some very soon."

The Freeport McMoRan settlement was announced in 2019, a possible landmark agreement in lawsuits by coastal parishes that accuse energy companies of damaging the coast with drilling and dredging activities.

Defendants include BP America Production Company, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company and Shell.