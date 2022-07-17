 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Louisiana bailout fund to borrow $600M to pay insurer claims

  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state-chartered bailout fund is seeking to borrow $600 million after seven Louisiana insurers went bust following 2021's Hurricane Ida.

The Times-Picayune ' The New Orleans Advocate reports that the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association will seek approval of the plan to sell bonds this week. The association would recoup the money from surviving member insurers, but those insurers get a tax break for such assessment payments, meaning Louisiana taxpayers will ultimately pay the bill.

The association pays the policyholder claims of insolvent insurers, making sure that individuals and businesses don't get stiffed when an insurer is overwhelmed by losses. The plan to issue bonds is an admission that the association can't raise enough money on its own to pay roughly 24,000 claims it owes without making policyholders wait for years.

People are also reading…

It would be the first time the association borrowed to pay off claims since a nationwide auto insurance crisis in the early 1990s.

John Wells, the guaranty association's executive director, said the group is accustomed to one to three insolvencies a year, paying a few dozen claims. But the association expects to pay around 40,000 claims in 2021 and 2022, as insurers weakened by three major hurricanes hitting the state in 2020 found themselves without enough reserves to pay claims after Ida.

“What makes them (the company failures) especially extraordinary is that they are happening around the same time,” Wells said.

However, severe hurricanes have caused waves of failures in various states previously.

The Louisiana association has fallen far behind on paying claims, with a backlog of more than 10,000 pending. Another 14,000 claims have yet to be handed over to the association from the recent collapse of Southern Fidelity Insurance Co.

“It’s just damn frustrating — pay all this damn money for insurance and they treat you like crap. They kick you at your lowest point,” said Kenner resident Markey Dietrich, whose homeowners policy was with the failed Americas Insurance Co. He's awaiting full settlement of his claim after Ida and can't afford to finish rebuilding.

The association can assess its members up to 1% of their written premiums per year, using that money to pay claims from insolvent insurers. Wells said the assessment typically brings in about $100 million a year.

Wells said the association assessed its members in December and again in April, but that's not enough. Insurance companies can deduct 10% of their state insurance premium tax bill each year until they recoup the cost of an assessment, meaning Louisiana taxpayers ultimately pay for assessments.

The guaranty association would issue bonds with an interest rate up to 6%, paying them back over 12 years through additional assessments.

After 2005's Hurricane Katrina, the state-run insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., borrowed $1 billion in bonds to settle claims. State taxpayers are still paying of those bonds.

The guaranty association could have paid only a share of what it owed and made policyholders wait until it could raise more money. Wells said issuing bonds is a better option “rather than making homeowners wait for the next five years.”

Longtime Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that the seven companies that failed didn't buy enough reinsurance. Reinsurance allows them to spread the risk of disaster-prone areas among different companies. Buying less reinsurance could let a company offer lower-priced policies, competing for more business.

Smaller insurance companies, in particular, have to buy enough reinsurance or risk quickly running out of cash to pay claims after a catastrophe. State insurance regulators are supposed to monitor compliance.

Donelon, an elected Republican, said the seven companies that failed were on a list of 15 troubled companies created after 2020's Hurricane Laura. “The others are good to go," Donelon said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

A prominent Black community leader says a nonprofit director in San Francisco's Fillmore district was brutally beaten by two allegedly homeless men. Police say they arrived at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center around 11 a.m. Friday to find one of two suspects and the victim. Rev. Amos Brown says James Spingola was beaten with a wooden plank after asking two men to move away from the center's front doorstep. Brown says the Black neighborhood is under siege by homeless people engaging in crime and drugs. He wants more action by city leaders to protect the neighborhood and help homeless people.

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

President Joe Biden has exchanged a cordial fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but says he then raised the issue of the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence has said the crown prince approved. Biden held a private meeting with the crown prince and other Saudi officials Friday in hopes of repairing one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships. It was a carefully choreographed meeting with the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. This was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. The prime minister also said he will quit after a new government is installed. He earlier warned the debt-laden economy has “collapsed.” Short of cash to pay for imports of food and fuel and defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages, lining up for hours to try to buy necessities. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

President Joe Biden has called for “two states for two peoples” — the Israelis and Palestinians — while visiting the West Bank. But Biden also acknowledged Friday the “ground is not ripe" at this moment for restarting peace talks between them. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict. Millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule. Biden announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence. Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia later Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders.

Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Prosecutors say a Seattle man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal. The Seattle Times reports a judge on Monday ordered the man to remain jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail but according to a King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson the judge denied prosecutors’ request for an anti-harassment order. In 2016, Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. A probable cause statement says Seattle police arrested the man outside Jayapal’s house Saturday night after she called 911 and reported someone outside using obscene language. A neighbor said she heard the man yell something like, “Go back to India, I’m going to kill you."

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Lawmakers are to convene Saturday to begin choosing a new leader who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News