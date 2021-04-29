Louisiana bill would grant image rights to student athletes

Though Connick's colleagues said they support the concept, several worried about being one of the earliest states to plow ahead with college athlete endorsement and sponsorship deals.

“This is a nightmare caused by the NCAA,” said Sen. Robert Mills, a Republican from Minden. “I support the bill, but I’m scared to death.”

Sen. Bodi White, a Baton Rouge area Republican, questioned if the measure could have Louisiana colleges running afoul of NCAA regulations and facing possible probation or other actions.

“I think we're safe,” Connick said.

He noted other states have passed similar legislation — and no one from Louisiana's colleges spoke in opposition to the measure. Former Louisiana State University gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, who retired after 43 seasons in the job, testified in favor of Connick's bill.

“It's going to help our athletes take advantage of their own individual talents,” Breaux said.

The proposal would prohibit college athletes getting paid in exchange for their performance or attendance at a school or payments from athletic boosters. Compensation only would be allowed in deals struck with outside, third-party groups unaffiliated with the school.