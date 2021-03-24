Louisiana board vows to bolster oversight after LSU report

University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson applauded the letter.

“I thought that was a great way for us to start framing the conversation,” he said. “Folks, this is so vitally important that we get this right.”

But Henderson said while LSU is currently singled out for criticism, “that's not the extent of the problem" across campuses.

A member of the LSU Board of Supervisors was on the video conference for Wednesday’s discussion, but no one from the university spoke.

In response to the scathing report, LSU interim System President Tom Galligan is creating a new office to handle Title IX complaints and has pledged to follow every Husch Blackwell recommendation for improvement. He handed out two short-term suspensions, noting several top campus leaders in charge during the time outlined in the report no longer work at the university.