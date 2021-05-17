 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court
0 comments
AP

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting arguments from two key state Republican officials that the ruling by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge was wrong and could set the stage for more such orders.

The ruling from a panel of three judges said in part, “even assuming that issues similar to those that arose in this case as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may come up again in future cases, there is no indication that the parties in those cases will be unable to use the tools available to obtain meaningful review.”

State officials agreed to expand voting opportunities during summer elections to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but were unable to reach accord on the fall elections. Dick ordered similar expansions for November and December balloting. Her Sept. 16 order was the result of a lawsuit filed by voting rights advocates, including the Louisiana State Conference of the NAACP and the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice.

Republicans did not try to block the order as the election drew near, but they did appeal the ruling, saying Dick had, in effect, taken over the responsibility of lawmakers when she ordered expanded voting.

Meanwhile, having gotten what they wanted in the fall elections, the plaintiffs in the case sought to dismiss it. Dick agreed to do so at the district court level last week and the 5th Circuit agreed Monday.

Fifth Circuit Judges James Dennis and Kurt Engelhardt considered the case along with Samuel Hicks, chief judge of the U.S. court system's Western District of Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters fight structure fire

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+3
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
National Politics

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

+3
Blinken hasn't seen any evidence on AP Gaza building strike
National Politics

Blinken hasn't seen any evidence on AP Gaza building strike

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he hasn't yet seen any evidence supporting Israel's claim that Hamas operated in a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other media outlets that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike. Blinken said he has pressed Israel for justification.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News