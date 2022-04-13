Louisiana city plans to add license plate cameras

CENTRAL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city plans to install cameras to take pictures of license plates of vehicles.
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran says he wants to install cameras at every entrance to the city.
Central’s city council on Tuesday passed a resolution providing nine license plate reading cameras to the Central Police Department, WBRZ-TV reported.
The cameras will work by scanning license plates and running them through a national database.
