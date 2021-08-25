Louisiana college leaders seeing COVID vaccinations increase

Louisiana has 200,000 college students. All of the state's four-year universities are requiring students get vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirements kick in as early as Sept. 10 for students at Louisiana State University to submit proof of their first shot and later in the fall for other schools.

LSU says 54% of the 39,000 students and employees at its main campus in Baton Rouge have reported that they have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccination.

“There appears to be a reasonable uptick in the vaccinations,” LSU President William Tate told the Regents board. “There is general optimism that we can get the student body and faculty and staff vaccinated.”

The Southern University System announced late Tuesday that its students will have to get vaccinated before registering for the spring semester and that faculty and staff also will be required to receive the shots.

“We are actually very pleased with the degree to which our student leaders are serving as messengers and really motivating other students to get vaccinated,” said Southern University System President Ray Belton.