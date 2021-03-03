Louisiana colleges fail to meet harassment training mandate

Agency heads have to compile annual reports documenting the number of employees who completed the training requirements, the number of sexual harassment complaints received over the last year and the number of complaints that resulted in disciplinary action. Reports from cabinet agencies, statewide elected officials' departments and higher education are submitted to the governor's Division of Administration.

Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt, chair of the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, plans a hearing to review the reports covering the first two years of the new requirements. She wants to look at agencies where training compliance is lower or harassment complaints are higher.

“The point of the statistics is to get a gauge of the level of incidences that are being reported, the compliance on training, how responsive agencies are,” Hewitt said.

Among the outliers are Louisiana's higher education systems.

LSU has campuses in five cities. But only its main campus in Baton Rouge — which faces an outside review looking into claims university officials mishandled sexual misconduct allegations — submitted the required document by the law's deadline, according to the Division of Administration.