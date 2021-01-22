Louisiana congressional candidate registration period ends

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than two dozen candidates vying to be Louisiana's newest U.S. House members registered by Friday's deadline to run in the March 20 special election to fill the two vacant congressional seats.

Thirteen contenders filed paperwork to appear on the ballot for the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana, a position that is open because Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow died from COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn into office.

Letlow's widow jumped into the race and will face several opponents her husband defeated in the fall election and a new candidate who is running for the seat from a jail cell while awaiting a retrial on a murder charge.

Julia Letlow, a Republican from Richland Parish, is running with the support of the last man to hold the congressional seat, Republican Ralph Abraham. Luke Letlow had been Abraham’s chief of staff and had Abraham’s backing for the job once he stepped down.