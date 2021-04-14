Louisiana congresswoman takes office, replacing late husband

She earned a Ph.D. after writing a dissertation on coping with the sudden death of family members. She dedicated it to her younger brother, Jeremy, who died in an auto accident as a teenager.

Letlow, 40, is the first female Republican elected to Congress from Louisiana. She will be on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee.

Her arrival trims the Democrats' House majority to 218-212, with five vacant seats. That slim margin has helped fan GOP hopes of capturing control of the chamber in next year's elections.

The narrow House majority and the 50-50 Senate, which Democrats control with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote, have forced leaders to attain near-unanimous support from the party's lawmakers to advance legislation.

A second vacant Louisiana seat will be filled soon by one of two Democrats in an April 24 runoff election. That New Orleans district was represented by Democrat Cedric Richmond, now a senior White House adviser to President Joe Biden.

Three of the remaining vacant seats had been held by Democrats and one by a Republican. No party turnover is expected when special elections are held to fill those vacancies.