Louisiana could make first levee debt payment without loan

Edwards initially proposed borrowing the money over several years through bond sales to investors for upfront cash to repay the federal government by 2023. But that would require debt repayments over decades — and put a crimp in Louisiana's ability to borrow money for other construction work.

Lawmakers worry about the cash crunch that could cause for other projects they want to finance. The straight cash payment this year could alleviate those concerns, but it also would take away all the new cash for one debt. Some legislators may have other ideas for spending that money.

Several ideas have been floated this session to pay down the federal debt with reduced or no borrowing, but they center mainly on trying to get the five parishes to come up with some of the cash. That's drawing pushback from parish leaders and lawmakers who represent the areas.

Paul Rainwater was Jindal's chief of staff and the former head of Louisiana's hurricane recovery agency and is now a lobbyist representing New Orleans. He said the flood protection agreement always envisioned the state paying the cost share owed and the local governments covering the costs of maintenance and operations of the levees and pump systems.