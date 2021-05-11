Louisiana Democrat sworn into Congress, replacing Biden aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana was sworn into the House on Tuesday, adding some breathing room to the party’s tight majority.

Carter, 57, represents a majority-Black district centered in New Orleans that extends up the Mississippi River into Baton Rouge. The seat opened after Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond left the position to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden.

Carter had served in a variety of local and state political positions over the course of three decades before winning a runoff election to succeed Richmond. He is the only Democratic member of the Louisiana congressional delegation.

Carter said in his inaugural speech on the House floor that his district is known for Mardi Gras, jazz, great food and its vibrant manufacturing base, but he said it also has a lot of needs, including economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure investment, environmental justice and education.

“I commit to working with everyone in the Congress and the White House to address those needs and to stand strong when those needs are not being addressed,” Carter said.