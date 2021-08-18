Louisiana education board to debate mask mandate for schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board is to decide Wednesday whether it will challenge or follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate for public schools, wading into a thorny issue that has divided parents and provoked angry protests in some school districts.

Hundreds of people are expected to pack into the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting to debate whether students from kindergarten through high school should have to cover their faces while in classrooms to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Edwards, a Democrat, enacted the statewide mask mandate earlier this month for all indoor public spaces — including school campuses — no matter whether or not someone is vaccinated, as Louisiana saw COVID-19 infections surge.

The state has the nation's highest rate of new coronavirus illness infections over the last week per capita, and its hospitals are breaking records daily for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.