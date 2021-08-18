 Skip to main content
Louisiana education board to debate mask mandate for schools
AP

Louisiana education board to debate mask mandate for schools

  Updated
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board is to decide Wednesday whether it will challenge or follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate for public schools, wading into a thorny issue that has divided parents and provoked angry protests in some school districts.

Hundreds of people are expected to pack into the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting to debate whether students from kindergarten through high school should have to cover their faces while in classrooms to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Edwards, a Democrat, enacted the statewide mask mandate earlier this month for all indoor public spaces — including school campuses — no matter whether or not someone is vaccinated, as Louisiana saw COVID-19 infections surge.

The state has the nation's highest rate of new coronavirus illness infections over the last week per capita, and its hospitals are breaking records daily for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The mask mandate won support from health care leaders around Louisiana who said they’re seeing alarming increases in the number and severity of COVID-19 cases among children. But Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, GOP state lawmakers and others object to the requirement and suggest the education board should decide what happens in schools.

Parents who want to send their children to school without masks have shown up at local school board meetings, in protests and at the state Capitol — and they've promoted attendance at Wednesday's board meeting to outline their complaints.

Before Edwards' mask mandate, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education declined to enact statewide COVID-19 requirements, with board President Sandy Holloway saying in July that those decisions were best left to local school systems.

The board on Wednesday will discuss whether it agrees with an opinion from Landry that suggests Edwards’ face covering requirement can’t apply to schools. The attorney general, who frequently spars with the governor, said only the education board and state lawmakers have the authority to issue such a mandate for schools.

Edwards, a lawyer, called the Landry opinion “completely wrong.”

But 63 of the 68 Republican lawmakers in the state House have urged the education board to adopt its own rules for COVID-19 safety protocols and give local school districts more control.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley hasn’t backed the mask mandate, saying he leans “to local control” on such issues. But Brumley hasn’t said whether he supports a legal challenge.

Landry also is trying to undermine the mask mandate at schools in other ways. The attorney general has publicly posted sample letters for parents to seek a philosophical or religious exemption from the requirement.

———

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

