Louisiana elections chief asks to resume voting tech search

Hart InterCivic CEO Julie Mathis said several of the secretary of state’s requirements for contractors — including the type of voting system sought, the machines’ screen size and the phased approach to rolling out new machines — could arbitrarily keep some election technology from being considered.

She submitted her concerns in a letter to Ardoin and Tregre. Tregre responded late Friday by stopping the bid process, saying she was treating Hart InterCivic’s complaint as an official protest under the law. Mathis replied in an email that the company hadn’t intended to “invoke a protest,” but rather to “open a dialogue.”

Ardoin criticized Tregre's decision, and Tregre sent a follow-up email asking Mathis whether she wanted her company's complaints to be considered an official protest — which would keep the bid process on hold.

Ardoin suggested that approach was inappropriate.

“I am not sure what more clarification you need than their statement that they did not intend to invoke a protest,” he wrote to Tregre.

But after questions from Tregre, Hart InterCivic decided to lodge an official protest.