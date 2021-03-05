Louisiana elections chief slams senator over voting machines

“Please know that your continued quest to place yourself into this discussion has now resulted in Louisiana's prolonged use of its current inventory of Dominion voting machines for election day and early voting," Ardoin wrote.

Hewitt chalked up Ardoin's letter to embarrassment about having to end a voting system replacement search a second time in three years without new machines.

“I can understand if the Secretary is embarrassed, but I’ve been crystal clear from the beginning. This process must be transparent and thorough. I don’t need an ivy-league study to tell me that the Secretary’s two failed attempts were neither,” Hewitt said in a statement.

She said she “will work with him to improve the process.”

Before Ardoin canceled the bid solicitation, his search for voting machines already had been on hold while Louisiana's chief procurement officer reviewed complaints from two interested bidders, Hart InterCivic and Election Systems and Software. They accused Ardoin of drawing the search terms too narrowly and trying to manipulate the bid process to benefit Dominion. Ardoin denied the allegations, defending the search as fair.