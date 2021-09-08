Louisiana elections pushed back 5 weeks because of Ida

Utility officials have estimated it could take until the end of the month or longer to get power up and running in some of the parishes hardest hit by Ida, which roared ashore as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29. Workers who staff polling locations, in some instances, have evacuated or been displaced because of the storm's wind and water damage. Postal service remains disrupted in some areas, creating problems for absentee ballot delivery. And dozens of polling sites suffered damage from the storm, according to the secretary of state's office.