Louisiana expands vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older

Beyond lowering the age, Edwards also is expanding availability to state and local officials considered among those handling COVID-19 response work, including himself, other statewide elected officials, the leader of the Louisiana National Guard, the superintendent of the Louisiana State Police and other members of the governor's cabinet. Also added are workers for the March 20 special congressional election and its early voting period.

Louisiana's health and homeland security departments were developing the full list of state and local COVID-19 response officials who will be included, but the number is estimated to total up to 2,000 people, said Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens. The state will arrange the vaccinations for those government workers, who won't have to compete for appointments through the network of providers.

About 275,000 more people will be newly eligible for vaccine doses starting Monday, the lion's share of them 65 to 69 years old. With those additions, nearly 1.2 million of Louisiana's 4.6 million residents are estimated to have access to the coronavirus shots.

But demand far outstrips supply.