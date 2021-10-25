 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Louisiana facing worsening shortages of classroom teachers

  • 0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's classroom teacher shortage is growing worse, with rising retirements and declining ranks of new teachers in districts around the state.

The Advocate reports that the ranks of students in the LSU School of Education plunged 57% in the past decade and 39% in the past five years, according to figures provided by the school.

Meanwhile, retirements of teachers and other school personnel shot up 25% from 2020 to 2021, according to data compiled by the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana. More than 2,100 K-12 employees retired after the 2019-20 school year, increasing to 2,686 a year later.

Doris Voitier, superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District and a veteran of 50 years in the profession, said the current education landscape is unlike anything she has seen.

“I have never had as much of a struggle to adequately staff our programs as I have the past year,” said Voitier, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Officials in other school districts tell similar stories.

People are also reading…

The Livingston Parish school system reports shortages for all positions. The Ascension Parish School District has 37 open instructional jobs at 18 of the district’s 31 schools, said Jackie Tisdell, spokesperson for the highly ranked system.

Wes Watts, superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish School District, said his system is struggling to find special education teachers — a common refrain that also applies to math and science teachers.

“We are seeing fewer teacher candidates than ever at all grade levels,” Watts said.

Education leaders have said for years that the number of teachers is shrinking because of pay, classroom conditions and a negative aura around the profession. Public school teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $50,923 — $4,007 below the regional average.

“Everyone knows no one wants to be a teacher anymore,” Cynthia Posey, director of legislative and political affairs for the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, told the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education earlier this month.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said 50% of teachers leave the profession after five years and over 60% after a decade.

“Retention is certainly a hurdle that has to be explored,” he said.

The shortage has a direct impact on day-to-day learning, with 23% of teachers either uncertified or teaching outside their field of expertise, according to figures provided by the state Department of Education.

Education leaders have taken a number of steps to address the problem.

The state has made it easier for mid-career professionals to enter the classroom. Aspiring teachers are required as college seniors to spend one year in a classroom working with a mentor, a response to complaints from novice educators that they were not ready for the job.

In addition, a panel on teacher recruitment and retention is studying the issue to make recommendations to the state education board and lawmakers. The task force is set to unveil its first report to education leaders Dec. 15 and to state lawmakers by mid-January.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists recreate supernova process on Earth in world first

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News