Louisiana gets reports vaccine providers are discriminating

Once vaccination was opened to the elderly this month, the state began steering some of its weekly allocation of vaccine doses from the federal government to a growing network of pharmacies and clinics, by appointment only. The health department also called on hospitals with excess doses that are not needed for their own employees to set up appointments for the elderly and others eligible.

“Louisiana providers who are administering the COVID-19 vaccine must adhere to the guidance developed by the Louisiana Department of Health to ensure an equitable approach to making vaccinations available to as many people as possible in the eligible groups,” Kanter told providers.

About 850,000 people out of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents fall into the current vaccine eligibility categories, according to Edwards administration estimates. More than 170,000 people have received at least the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the latest data from the state health department.

Kanter's letter to vaccine providers also addresses other issues that have come up in the first month of distribution.