Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines

For Louisiana's new cash incentive program, anyone who has been immunized since the coronavirus vaccines became available is eligible to register for the weekly drawings. For those newly getting immunized, they have to show proof of one shot of a vaccine that can require two doses.

A person only needs to sign up once to be entered into all five weeks of drawings, which will be handled by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and paid with federal coronavirus relief aid.

Each of the first four weeks will see two drawings: one for a $100,000 college scholarship and one for a $100,000 cash prize. The fifth week will see drawings for the $1 million grand prize and for five $100,000 scholarships. The scholarships will be deposited into a college savings account administered by the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance.

While the first drawing will be held July 14, the winner won't be announced until two days later — after vaccine status and residency are confirmed, according to the governor's office. The same schedule will be followed each week after that.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak. Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.